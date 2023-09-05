Local legend: Here's how to get a T-shirt honoring the late Willie B.

A specialty retro Willie B. T-shirt will be available online now through Monday, Aug. 14 in a variety of colors and styles.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is hosting an online T-shirt fundraiser commemorating the legendary late Willie B.

A specialty retro Willie B. T-shirt will be available online now through Monday, Aug. 14 in a variety of colors-- both solid and tie-dyed. There will also be several styles including T-shirts, tanks and hoodies. You can also customize the shirts.

The zoo said it's asking for a minimum donation of $36 to purchase a shirt. All proceeds will benefit Zoo Atlanta's daily operations to help provide care for its animals-- including the zoo's 19 western lowland gorillas.

You can check out the zoo's gorilla care team sporting the shirt below. The fundraiser closes at midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The shirts will be mailed in the following week(s), zoo officials said. Click here for more details on how to buy the shirt.

Back in April, the zoo welcomed Willie B.'s newest grandchild, Willie B. III, to the world. The baby gorilla was born to parents Shalia and Willie B. Jr. -- who is the only male of Willie B.'s five offspring. Willie B. Jr.’s sisters Kudzoo, Sukari and Lulu currently live at Zoo Atlanta, officials said.

Willie B. III currently lives with his parents and adult females Amari and Kambera at Gorilla Habitat 4 in The Ford African Rain Forest.

The adorable 3-month-old gorilla just celebrated a major milestone-- check out those teeth coming in! The zoo said Willie B. III is also trying to stand up by himself with the help of his mom.

Willie B. III milestone: Look at all those teethers! #SilverbackStory – Sara F., Gorilla Care Team #OnlyZooATL (video: Sara F.) pic.twitter.com/7J1Jexw486 — ZooATL (@ZooATL) July 13, 2023