Meet Daphne, Penelope, and Eloise! Zoo Atlanta's newest warthog piglets

ATLANTA — Meet Daphne, Penelope, and Eloise! These are three of the newest warthogs’ piglets who have officially received names by Zoo Atlanta.

Zoo Atlanta reported the 11-week-old piglets had the opportunity to “choose” their name with an enrichment activity.

The process included the piglets and their parents entering their habitat to find three large balls, each labeled with the letters D, P, or E and representing names selected by the Warthog Care Team. The ball a piglet touched first became her name.

The piglets, who are the first litter for warthog pair Eleanor and Hamlet, were born on April 13.

Since then, the piglets began exploring their outdoor environment in the Zoo’s African Savanna in early June and may typically be seen in their habitat with their parents.

Zoo Atlanta reports wild warthog populations are currently widespread but are in decline as a result of drought, desertification, and human-caused habitat loss, and habitat fragmentation.

Warthogs are highly resilient animals and are more adaptable to human activities than most of the other mammals that share their grasslands ecosystem.

The African Savanna wildlife community at Zoo Atlanta features habitats for elephants, giraffes, zebras, ostriches, and meerkats.