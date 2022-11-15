Atlanta named 50th best city in the world, report says

Best Cities ranked every city in the world and Atlanta made the top 100.

ATLANTA — Out of all the cities in the world, Atlanta was named one of the best - number 50 on the list of 100 -- according to a Best Cities report.

The report taglines the city in the trees as "ambitious and dripping with history, ATL is creating its future mid-flight." Diversity had a lot to do with the ranking of the city's "rich legacy of American civil rights."

Best Cities touts Atlanta's influx in companies, as it's "already home to Global 500 companies that rank it #31 on the planet." They cite that over 200,000 people moved to Atlanta in the last year, putting the city at No. 11 for Google Searches ranked around the world.

With a metro population of over 5 million people, Best Cities said Atlanta is a great city with many " historic buildings are being revived with a focus on public spaces and walkability."

The report said they take a holistic approach to rank cities "which factors really make cities attractive as places to live, work and play."

Atlanta's ranking sits right under Frankfurt, Germany and above Stockholm, Scandinavia. The top U.S. city on the list is New York, New York, which is No. 3 Jump a little farther and the report shows Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco taking spots 12 through 14.



