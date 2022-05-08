Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try

Here's a list of specialty places to grab a meal, according to TripAdvisor.

ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders.

Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.

People can peruse more than a dozen options on the national Black Restaurant Week website. However, TripAdvisor has shared a list of highly-rated eateries in the metro region worth dining at.

Spice House

Ranked as the best for Caribbean comfort food, Spice House teases a tour of mouthwatering flavors from Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and the Bahamas. About five miles from the Georgia Aquarium, people who go beyond the tourist district and roam into the Cascade Heights community can dine in for lunch, dinner or even brunch.

Gocha Breakfast Bar

Gocha boasts one of the best breakfast bars in town, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Don't let the classy decor fool you -- people can enjoy a Southern meal such as grits and honey biscuits on demand accompanied by a mimosa or breakfast martini.

Flavor Rich Food Truck & Restaurant

Guests who dine at Flavor Rich Restaurant can enjoy meals from an Atlanta-trained chef. Located in Suwanee, two chefs passionate about the culinary arts decided to combine their rich flavors and curate a menu that keeps their small business busy Tuesday through Sunday, three meals a day.

People can also visit their food truck and enjoy some menu favorites to get a taste on the go. From lobster biscuits to Georgia peach cobbler French toast, people get a nostalgic taste of the South with the culinary fanfare of fine dining.

Ms. Icey's Kitchen & Bar

Serving up "contemporary Caribbean," Ms. Icey's offers brunch and dinner with soul food style. Walking the fine line between trendy and homey, the restaurant brings grandma's hospitality and vibes for a night out with your friends.

"Ms. Icey's Kitchen is the swanky grandma's house you go to in the neighborhood that always has food, no matter how many people show up. Culturally, that's the essence of a Caribbean household," Tasha, one of the owners said.



Fireside

A 15-minute drive from Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park, Fireside Restaurant offers some Jamaican food favorites. Known for traditional plates like oxtail, jerk chicken and curry goat, the Black-owned eatery is great to grab a to-go meal that will fill you up and have you debating if you should keep leftovers for later.