Atlanta mayor working to incorporate more than 100 all-gender restrooms across city

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is working to transform more than 100 city-owned restrooms into all-gender restrooms.

The Mayor's Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion announced the project on Friday and said it will cost less than $20,000.

The project is set to be completed on June 28, marking 52 years since the Stonewall riots.

All of the restrooms will be single-occupancy. The restroom will have signs that say, "Anyone can use this restroom, regardless of gender identity or expression."

"For too long members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) have been subjected to systemic inequities and barriers to opportunity as a result of prejudice and discrimination," an administrative order from the mayor's office stated.

The project is in conjunction with Bottoms' efforts to create safe and inclusive spaces for the LGTBQ community in Atlanta.

"In keeping with her vision for One Atlanta, the Mayor has prioritized the safety and dignity of our trans and non-binary community, and believes that City facilities should be safe, welcoming spaces for all people," Director of LGTBQ Malik Brown said.

These are the locations of more than 100 all-gender restrooms: