MACON, Ga. — Cars can hold special memories for many people, reminding them of the places you're going or where you've been.

One Macon man says he's been sent "back in time" restoring a 1972 Chevrolet Caprice to make it look like the patrol car his dad drove as a deputy for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Bill Howell and his brother Jeff say they've repainted the car, stripped it of all the chrome, and had some major upgrades to look like the 1971 Chevrolet Belair his father used to drive.

"The sheriff's car was as close he ever came to a hot rod," said Howell.

Bill shared this photo of his sibling posing in front of that car.

"When me and Jeff would be home and he'd be gone, we used to play with the light and the siren," said Bill.

His name was also Bill. He served as a deputy sheriff for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office from 1968 to 1973.

"He made $8,500 a year and worked part time to raise his family," said Bill.

Bill says the car has been therapy for him and his brother Jeff after their father died in 2012.

"I hate we didn't get this done before he passed away, but life got in the way," said Bill.

In his absence, they've been flooded with stories from older deputies.

"They did air them out on the interstate. In those days, you used to try out the cars on the midnight shift and see which one is the fastest. My dad and Jerry Modena had a rivalry on whose car was fastest back in the old days, but daddy's always won," said Jeff.

Bill says the finishing touch is the license plate, which includes Bill's badge number.

"I just wish he was here to drive it. That'd be awesome," said Jeff.

The lettering on the side of the car is actually magnetic and the light is detachable.

Howell says he is able to drive the car around town or out to dinner with his wife, without causing anyone to be concerned they need to pull over.

