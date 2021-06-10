'A lifelong educator' | State school board member dies

David “Butch” Mosely served as superintendent in seven Georgia school districts.

ATLANTA — State officials are mourning the loss of a Georgia school board member.

David “Butch” Mosely was a state board member of Georgia's Second Congressional District.

Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter to express his condolences to Mosely's family on Saturday.

“Butch dedicated his career to putting students and teachers first, and our state is better for his service,” Kemp said.

According to the governor's office, Kemp appointed Mosely to the the State Board of Education in 2019.

Described as "a lifelong educator" by the Georgia Department of Education, Mosely served as superintendent in seven different school districts in the Peach State. Most recently serving as Superintendent of Dougherty County Schools before retiring in 2017.

He was named 1999 Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia Association of Education Leaders.

“His dedication and public service will be missed. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wrote in a Tweet.

The Climax, Georgia native was married and had two children and seven grandchildren, according to the state department of education.