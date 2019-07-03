COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington woman is marking a huge milestone at the end of the month!

Lewvenia Porter turns 106 years old on Friday, March 29.

Family told 11Alive she was born in 1913 in Newark and lived in Orange, New Jersey before she moved to Georgia.

She had four children, has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She now resides with her daughter, Kay Porter, in Covington.

"Mom loves to have the Upper Room and the Bible read to her daily. She also recites Psalm 23 and the Lord's Prayer as well. Her faith in God remains steadfast and faithful," Porter said.

Porter said her mom likes it when she plays hymns and sometimes she sings along. Her favorite is "Blessed Assurance." Her favorite songs are "If I Can Help Somebody" and "Total Praise."

"Mom loves to have her pastor and first lady and church family visit her or call her on the telephone," Porter said. "Of course, her MOST FAVORITE pastime is hearing from and keeping up with her family and close loved ones."

Happy birthday Lewvenia Porter!

Lewvenia Porter is turning 106 years old March 29.

Provided