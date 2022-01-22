East Point woman celebrates turning 104

Pauline Holsey was born in January 1918.

EAST POINT, Ga. — In 1918, the world was nearing the end of The Great War, Atlanta's population was closing in on 200,000 -- less than half of what it is today -- and an East Point woman entered the world.

On Saturday afternoon, Pauline Holsey's friends and family lined up along Woodvalley Drive in East Point to celebrate her 104th birthday.

The fun included a car and motorcycle parade in front of her home and even a visit from the Atlanta Hawks' Mascot, Harry.

Holsey's 104th birthday is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. When she was born in 1918, the Spanish Flu struck.