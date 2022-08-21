It was a big day for this South Carolina community and one of its most well-known residents.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born.

Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends. Others also made calls and visited said one family member.

It was a big day, but Eula is no stranger to big birthday celebrations. Just two years earlier, legislation was filed to celebrate her 100th birthday. That legislation also shared some of the many momentous events she had seen in her life, from the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement and more.

Eula is also considered a Mother of the Church at Weeping Mary Baptist in Shelton where she has been a member throughout her life.