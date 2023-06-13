Families in Georgia experience delays in snap benefits; thousands affected

Federal officials met with state leaders in early June to discuss a backlog of approximately 67,000 Georgia SNAP renewals

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Families across Georgia are reaching out, claiming their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been delayed. A spokesperson for the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, the federal agency which oversees SNAP, confirms to 11Alive that the state is experiencing a backlog impacting tens of thousands of renewals.

"FNS met with Georgia Leadership on June 2 to discuss the backlog of approximately 67,000 GA SNAP renewals, from April and May 2023," a statement reads in part, adding that recommendations to assist the state were discussed.

It's not the first time 11Alive has reported on recipients having to wait. We contacted the Georgia Department of Human Services to determine what may be causing the hold-up.

Officials confirmed some March applications and renewals are impacted, along with some cases submitted in April and May. As of May 31, 715,259 Georgia households depend on SNAP each month, according to state data, representing 1,417,262 Georgians.

"Keeping the number of pending applications/renewals down is an all-hands-on-deck effort that includes assistance from managers and others who do not typically carry a caseload," a spokesperson for DHS confirmed. "We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work through their cases."

The agency said it's working to fill vacant positions and employ new technology but said it'd been hampered by federal rules which prevent the department from streamlining the process. It added that senior leadership had urged federal regulators to approve waivers allowing the department to process cases faster. However, a statement said one waiver was denied earlier this month, but another is still pending review.

"Though we have communicated with our federal counterparts frequently and urged them to grant these waivers multiple times, many of them have remained pending for about a year. Nonetheless, we continue to explore ways to secure more flexibility from our federal regulators to process cases more quickly and efficiently," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service acknowledged the ongoing discussion between state and federal partners, saying the agency has provided some technical assistance to the state. They said within the last six to eight months, that includes two waivers extending the certification periods of SNAP households.

FNS added that Georgia is currently taking advantage of an interview waiver "to streamline the SNAP administrative process and help to disposition cases faster." They also confirmed that, as DHS mentioned, they are currently evaluating an additional waiver that could assist workers.

As for DHS, officials said they don't have a timeline to share with families when the applications would be processed and benefits issued. In the meantime, officials said families can check their application status on the Georgia Gateway website. The agency said families that need help securing food are encouraged to seek community resources and connect with their local food bank.

Other options, such as the Seamless Summer Option and Happy Helpings, can assist in feeding children during the summer months.