Georgia is a destination for many families looking for affordable housing, personal income growth and rising home values.

In August 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Georgia has seen significant growth in non-farm industries across the state, with over 83,000 jobs added between July 2017 to July 2018.

Growth opportunities along with a rich, cultural history and growing film industry also make the metro Atlanta area a great place to raise a family, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The group crunched data across 104 cities in Georgia to determine which ones are “most conducive to family life.”

10 Best Places to Raise a Family in Georgia

  1. Milton

  2. Peachtree City

    Alpharetta

    Woodstock

    John’s Creek

    Decatur

    Cusseta

    Evans

    Holly Springs

    Druid Hills

10 Worst Places to Raise a Family in Georgia

  1. Panthersville

    Americus

    Monroe

    Moultrie

    Riverdale

    Candler-McAfee

    Griffin

    East Point

    Forest Park

    College Park

Credit: WalletHub

© 2018 WXIA