Georgia is a destination for many families looking for affordable housing, personal income growth and rising home values.

In August 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Georgia has seen significant growth in non-farm industries across the state, with over 83,000 jobs added between July 2017 to July 2018.

Growth opportunities along with a rich, cultural history and growing film industry also make the metro Atlanta area a great place to raise a family, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The group crunched data across 104 cities in Georgia to determine which ones are “most conducive to family life.”

10 Best Places to Raise a Family in Georgia

Milton Peachtree City Alpharetta Woodstock John’s Creek Decatur Cusseta Evans Holly Springs Druid Hills

10 Worst Places to Raise a Family in Georgia

Panthersville Americus Monroe Moultrie Riverdale Candler-McAfee Griffin East Point Forest Park College Park

