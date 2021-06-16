Father's Day 2021: 'Special outings' among top celebration ideas

A recent Father's Day survey shows consumers want to splurge on dads in 2021 after more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

ATLANTA — Lifted COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination rates granted an initial taste of normalcy. More than a year since the pandemic started, the National Retail Federation's 2021 Father's Day survey reveals that consumers are ready to take dads out again.

The survey, conducted every May with Proper Insights and Analytics, showed 46 percent planned on gifting a special outing such as brunch, dinners and outdoor activities. These levels returned to pre-pandemic levels, the survey revealed.

Father's Day 2021 showed significance amongst consumers as the NRF's survey found 80 percent said "the holiday is especially important because of the current state of the pandemic".

Greeting cards, clothing and special outings ranked top three amongst consumers who planned to purchase gifts, according to the survey.

Things to do on Father's Day

In Atlanta, several Father's Day activities are planned for the weekend, which also coincides with Juneteenth celebrations.

Dads looking for a double celebration can plan to attend the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival in Centennial Olympic Park.

The North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park is celebrating the Father's Day weekend by offering dads free entrance with a paid child admission from June 18 to June 20.

For dads yearning to get their "The Fast and The Furious" moment, the Atlanta Motor Speedway offers NASCAR style driving and ride-alongs from June 18 to June 19.