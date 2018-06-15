Father's Day is just a few days away and a few popular Atlanta attractions are offering deals to help you save money while making dad feel special.
Dads get in free on Sunday with the purchase of a regular price ticket. The first 100 dads through the door get a $25 Home Depot gift card. Challenge dad on the indoor football field or relax together with a complimentary chair massage.
Buy two general admission tickets for $60 on Father's Day. Tickets must be purchased online beforehand. Adult mid-day tickets usually run around $35 on weekends, so you and dad can experience sea life together at a discount.
Monkey around with dad on Sunday at the Zoo for cheap. Dads get free admission with any regularly-priced child or adult ticket. Zoo Atlanta Members can bring up to two dads in with them for free.
