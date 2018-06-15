Father's Day is just a few days away and a few popular Atlanta attractions are offering deals to help you save money while making dad feel special.

College Football Hall of Fame

Dads get in free on Sunday with the purchase of a regular price ticket. The first 100 dads through the door get a $25 Home Depot gift card. Challenge dad on the indoor football field or relax together with a complimentary chair massage.

Georgia Aquarium

Buy two general admission tickets for $60 on Father's Day. Tickets must be purchased online beforehand. Adult mid-day tickets usually run around $35 on weekends, so you and dad can experience sea life together at a discount.

Zoo Atlanta

Monkey around with dad on Sunday at the Zoo for cheap. Dads get free admission with any regularly-priced child or adult ticket. Zoo Atlanta Members can bring up to two dads in with them for free.



