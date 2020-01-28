LAGRANGE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family set out last week to celebrate their son's fifth birthday at Great Wolf Lodge and wound up with what the destination called a "howling" surprise.

The Browns were recognized as the resort and indoor waterpark's 50 millionth guest and were given 50 one-night stay vouchers to share with friends, family and their community.

“We feel honored,” said Charis Brown, who was there with husband William and children Feven, Liam and Nate. The family was there for Nate's birthday.

“It will be fun to bless a number of families with a night away - 50 is a lot, so we’re excited to figure that out,” William Brown said.

The family is being asked to "submit a brief one-to-two sentence overview" explaining why they give away each voucher.

"It could be a teacher, first responder, military family, or recognition for an individual's efforts to make their community a better place," Great Wolf Lodge said in a release.

Great Wolf Lodge says it will be happy to assist the family, if they need it, by giving a portion of the vouchers to "children and family-focused charities that the resort routinely supports."

“We’re excited to not only celebrate our 50 millionth guest but also to allow the Brown family an opportunity to pay their good fortune forward and share the Great Wolf experience with 50 deserving families,” said Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “Great Wolf Lodge has brought joy to families for 23 years, so to reach a milestone of this significance is a tremendous accomplishment. We look forward to creating more incredible moments and fun surprises to delight our next 50 million guests.”

Great Wolf Lodge has been in operation since opening in Wisconsin in 1997. It has 17 locations listed on its official website including Chicago, Bloomington, Kansas City, Boston and more.

The first Great Wolf Lodge opened in Georgia in LaGrange in 2018. The $150 million facility includes a 100,000 square foot water park, a 40,000 square-foot adventure as well as 457 hotel rooms.

