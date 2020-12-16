How to find a trustworthy babysitter

Melanie Neumeier with Sittercity shares tips for finding the right childcare.

ATLANTA — Some say the hardest part about parenting is that no one else can do it for you, and that's why finding childcare can be one of the most daunting tasks a parent makes.

Sittercity.com spokesperson Melanie Neumeier gave some tips to help parents. Here are four suggestions.

Interviewing babysitters to ease parents' concerns

"Having that conversation is when you can really exercise that parental gut.”

Don't rely solely on background checks

Neumeier said background checks don't always tell the full story.

"They are not the best foundation for when you are trying to screen someone, because a background check captures a moment in time," she explained.

Communication is key for parents that feel apprehensive about a sitter.

"It’s a very specific relationship to have someone working with your kids and your family so the more you need to have conversations on the daily," said Neumeier.

Check the source. Other ways to finding trustworthy child care include using a childcare agency, asking friends for vetted recommendations, or using a reputable child care marketplace that pre-screens candidates.

Sittercity.com is an American online marketplace for families, individuals and corporate employees wishing to hire local in-home care.