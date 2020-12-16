How to find a trustworthy babysitter

ATLANTA — Some say the hardest part about parenting is that no one else can do it for you, and that's why finding childcare can be one of the most daunting tasks a parent makes.
Sittercity.com spokesperson Melanie Neumeier gave some tips to help parents. Here are four suggestions.
- Interviewing babysitters to ease parents' concerns
"Having that conversation is when you can really exercise that parental gut.”
- Don't rely solely on background checks
Neumeier said background checks don't always tell the full story.
"They are not the best foundation for when you are trying to screen someone, because a background check captures a moment in time," she explained.
- Communication is key for parents that feel apprehensive about a sitter.
"It’s a very specific relationship to have someone working with your kids and your family so the more you need to have conversations on the daily," said Neumeier.
- Check the source. Other ways to finding trustworthy child care include using a childcare agency, asking friends for vetted recommendations, or using a reputable child care marketplace that pre-screens candidates.
Sittercity.com is an American online marketplace for families, individuals and corporate employees wishing to hire local in-home care.
Types of caregivers that can be found on Sittercity.com include babysitters, nannies, pet sitters, senior care providers, and housekeepers.