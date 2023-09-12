Local church's mission: Helping families with free emergency babysitting services

A local church is looking to help parents by providing free emergency babysitting services in Clayton County starting on Monday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local church is looking to give parents a hand by providing free emergency babysitting services in Clayton County starting on Monday.

Pastor Veta Hylton of New Covenant Christian Ministry said this initiative is just part of their mission, explaining that New Covenant Christian Ministry is part of an international network of churches that work to address the needs of families in their community.

When the church was founded, Hylton explained the primary goal was to meet the needs of local families. The church assessed the needs of the community and decided to open its doors to ensure that anyone with pressing needs could find support within its facility.

"The church is open to spread the love of God in every capacity," Hylton told 11Alive. "So, what best way or what better way to do that with providing these services for free, doing whatever we can through the ministry."

So, how does it work? Parents in need can reach out to the church through Facebook or by phone, detailing their emergency, the time span required and other relevant information. Volunteers from various professions, including healthcare, then dedicate their time to assist families in need.

For parents like Kelly Hooks, the program is truly Godsent.

"With me trying to take on a new position, working from home and have him, it has definitely been extremely hard," she said, referencing her son.

The response from the community has been overwhelming, Hylton said. After posting about the service on Facebook, the chuch received a flood of calls from different families in need.

For those who wish to contribute to this cause, the church said to reach out at 678-871-854 or 404-240-3487. Additionally, donations can be made to the church's Cash App at $covenant, with all proceeds dedicated to meeting the needs of the community.

"Unattended child care leads to mental care as well, because a care for a child is a 24 seven job," Hooks said. "Child care is very, very much needed."