ATLANTA -- It'ss open enrollment for Medicare and that means open season for scammers trying to steal your identity and your money.

Review your Medicare options carefully before the enrollment deadline of December 7.

BEWARE:

With new Medicare ID cards on the way—11 digits replacing Social Security Numbers, scammers are calling asking seniors for Social Security numbers, birth dates, and banking information or asking them to pay for the new cards.

Medicare never calls and never sends emails!

And watch for scammers saying that you are getting money back from Medicare or offering you free medical checkups if you sign up—both are fakes.

Bottom line, if a caller says they are representing Medicare, hang up!

