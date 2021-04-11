Senior Source: Timely COVID-19 booster and Medicare initiatives

For Seniors 65 and older, COVID-19 boosters are now available.

ATLANTA — For seniors, two timely initiatives are now underway. The first is the COVID-19 booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Georgia guidelines are changing often. If you are 65 or older you can get the boosters now.

To make an appointment for a booster shot, check out pharmacies, supermarkets, and other facilities or go online and make your appointment.

The second is Medicare Open Enrollment. You have until December 7th to enroll in Medicare or make changes to your existing plan.

Review the Medicare Advantage and Drug Plan Part D; and the Drug Plan plus Medigap and Medigap alone.

WEBSITE LINKS.

FOR MEDICARE:

FOR COVID 19 BOOSTER SHOT INFORMATION: