ATLANTA -- New tax laws mean lots of changes this year as taxpayers scramble to figure things out. Included are higher standard deductions, improved medical deductions and lower tax rates.

But now there is free tax help from the United Way, with 31 metro Atlanta locations and from AARP, with 100 locations throughout Georgia.

With filing still more than a month away, the United Way Center at Ebenezer Baptist Church is buzzing.

Joann Smith is getting tax help for the second year in a row.

“Its much easier to come in and do it here and they tell you all the rules and policies and things like that," she said. "It makes you feel comfortable because things about finances can be a difficult situation."

Last year the United Way prepared more than 16,000 tax returns. This year they hope to better that, but there is one question everybody is asking: Why am I not getting a large refund or a refund as large as I received last year?

“We have to explain to them the tax law has changed dramatically, so we have to explain changes in the tax law and advise them that you should adjust your withholding throughout the year,” said Olivia Alston, manager of income at United Way.

The tax professionals at United Way Tax Centers are available for people earning $55,000 or less, while AARP is assisting taxpayers of low to moderate income.

MORE INFORMATION:

UNITED WAY

Call: 211

Visit: 211Online.unitedwayatlanta.org and https://www.unitedwayatlanta.org/2019/02/11/tax-season-doesnt-have-to-be-complicated

For AARP

Visit: www.aarp.org/taxaide