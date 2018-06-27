(WDSU) A centennial celebration was held Monday for Mrs. Odile Washington, who rang in her 109th birthday at Belle Vie Living Center in Gretna, Louisiana.

Washington was born on June 24, 1909. She and her late husband, Lonnie Washington, owned Starlight Cafe and Hotel in Gert Town for 80 years.

Miss Odile, as most of her friends call her, has been living at the Belle Vie Living Center since December of 2017 after she broke her hip.

