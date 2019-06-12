ATLANTA — The holidays are a special time for joyous companionship. But throughout metro Atlanta, many seniors are spending this special time alone.

It's a great time for all of us to step up and brighten the lives of a lonely senior during this holiday season. Go to the Atlanta Regional Commission's Empowerline.org to reach out to a Senior Center near year.

Arrange to send a surprise gift, pay a visit, make daily calls or just do whatever it takes. At this special time of year, my Senior Source colleague Paul Sacco joins me in wishing you a joyous and wonderful holiday season.

Links for More Information:

Empowerline.org from the Atlanta Regional Commission: To connect to Metro Atlanta Senior Centers

Georgia Department of Aging: Want to send a personal note to someone under state guardianship? Call 866-552-4464 and select option 3 to be referred to the local office for information needed to send the note.

More from the Atlanta Regional Commission:

MORE HEADLINES

Woman celebrates turning 100 years old!

Meet the world's oldest married couple

Bring holiday cheer to senior citizens

95-year-old veteran receives high school diploma