ATLANTA — The holidays are a special time for joyous companionship. But throughout metro Atlanta, many seniors are spending this special time alone.
It's a great time for all of us to step up and brighten the lives of a lonely senior during this holiday season. Go to the Atlanta Regional Commission's Empowerline.org to reach out to a Senior Center near year.
Arrange to send a surprise gift, pay a visit, make daily calls or just do whatever it takes. At this special time of year, my Senior Source colleague Paul Sacco joins me in wishing you a joyous and wonderful holiday season.
Links for More Information:
Empowerline.org from the Atlanta Regional Commission: To connect to Metro Atlanta Senior Centers
Georgia Department of Aging: Want to send a personal note to someone under state guardianship? Call 866-552-4464 and select option 3 to be referred to the local office for information needed to send the note.
More from the Atlanta Regional Commission:
- Tips for holiday visits to nursing homes
- What social isolation and depression look like in older people, and how to help
MORE HEADLINES
Woman celebrates turning 100 years old!
Meet the world's oldest married couple
Bring holiday cheer to senior citizens