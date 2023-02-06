Investigate attorneys who practice elder law

Before engaging an attorney, seniors should carefully review the area of "Elder Law" and the qualified, trained lawyers who specialize in that practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — For seniors, finding the right lawyer to address specific needs means investigating the practice of elder law.

The American Bar Association, The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, The Georgia Bar, and local bar associations, all zero in on continued training in this growing area of legal practice.

Elder law specialties include health care and special needs planning; wills and trusts; employment and retirement advice; housing; and residents rights and litigation.