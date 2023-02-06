Investigate attorneys who practice elder law

ATLANTA — For seniors, finding the right lawyer to address specific needs means investigating the practice of elder law.
The American Bar Association, The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, The Georgia Bar, and local bar associations, all zero in on continued training in this growing area of legal practice.
Elder law specialties include health care and special needs planning; wills and trusts; employment and retirement advice; housing; and residents rights and litigation.
Below are some resources to help seniors and their families:
- The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys can help seniors find an attorney
- American Bar Association (ABA) has information about elder law
- The ABA Commission on Law and Aging focuses on securing legal rights for older adults.
- King Law breaks down the importance of having an elder law attorney