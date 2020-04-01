LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police said it best: 109 never looked so fine.
Officers were among the many guests this week for Ike Newcomer's 109th birthday at the Lake Morton Plaza assisted living facility.
The police department wrote on Facebook:
"This young man is an inspiration. We felt so honored to secure another invite to Ike Newcomer's birthday party today at Lake Morton Plaza assisted living facility. Family, residents and longtime friends joined in singing Happy Birthday and fellowship.
"We hope 2020 is awesome for you Ike."
We cannot agree more.
Lakeland police say Newcomer is a big fan of Wii bowling, so we're hoping for many more strikes in the years ahead! Happy birthday to you, Ike!
