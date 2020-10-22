Barrow County woman celebrates 100th birthday!

Family plans to celebrate with a parade featuring local law enforcement, the fire department, the Chick-fil-A van, family, friends and neighbors.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Let's hear it for Latrell Canup White!

The Barrow County woman is celebrating a milestone birthday as she turns 100 years old on Oct. 22.

Family told 11Alive White, a twin and one of 13 siblings, was born to Henry and Lula Canup of Barrow County in 1920.

She was married to Lewis White for 53 years. They had one son who passed away in 2014, but she he has two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Though she lost her twin sister Lanell two years ago, which "was really sad for her," she still has four surviving siblings.

Family said White worked at Carwood Manufacturing Plant, from which she retired to take care of her husband until his death. She then began a new career in her 70's, working at a local nursing home in Winder passing out snacks and ice to all the residents until she was 95.

"She loved doing this!" family told 11Alive.

White finally gave up driving her much-loved little red car within the last four years.

Family said White has always loved to dance The Charleston, and even performed it for all of her guests at her and her twin sister's 90th birthday party in 2010.

White is the oldest-living member of Bethlehem Church. Family said she loves game shows, word searches, and pizza! Though she has trouble hearing, family said she is still "sharp as a tack"!

Family plans to celebrate White with a parade featuring local law enforcement, the fire department, the Chick-fil-A van, family, friends and neighbors.