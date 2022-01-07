Changes and choices are coming to Medicare in 2023

For seniors, for Medicare 2023, some charges going up and others going down, and review all possible plans before signing up by Dec 7.

ATLANTA — For seniors nearing 65 years of age of older, enrollment and making changes in Medicare coverage goes through Dec. 7.

New for next year, out-of-pocket costs for outpatient services and doctor care will come down by $7, but hospital stays going up by $44.

Also, be sure to review your drug payment costs and the benefits included in the Advantage Plan.

If you are disabled, check out the Medicare Savings Program.

But be cautious, watch for Medicare scams, as well as offers of free gifts and incentives, and never give out personal Medicare information to unauthorized persons.

For further Information, refer to the below links:

