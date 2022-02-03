How senior citizens can get free meals

Metro Atlanta and Georgia non-profits are working to keep seniors healthy.

ATLANTA — For seniors, years of isolation because of COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for ensuring they can get nutritious meals. For those at risk for chronic disease or who have special health needs, there is Open Hand Atlanta.

They provide more than 5,000 medically-tailored meals every day in more than 29 Georgia counties.

Another key resource is Meals on Wheels.

An army of volunteers delivers more than 500,000 meals a year, along with other services to seniors' homes.

By next month, an expanded Meals on Wheels kitchen will allow more seniors to sign up.