ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's oldest living person has added another candle to her birthday cake.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports Evelyn Kleine turned 111 years old on Wednesday at a community home in St. Anthony where she is a bingo and cribbage champ.

Kleine was born in northeast Minnesota on July 11, 1907. She's considered a supercentenarian, a person who has lived to or passed their 110th birthday.

Kleine says that she takes each day as it comes and doesn't smoke, drink or dance.

She was a seamstress by trade and continued to mend her clothes, even on her 100th birthday. Joanie Bixler-Anderson, Kleine's great-niece, says her aunt also continued to drive until the age of 99.

Kleine was married twice. She's outlived both of her husbands and has no children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.