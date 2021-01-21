Senior Source: 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccinations now

ATLANTA — For seniors 65 and over, here are tips to follow to be sure you get your COVID-19 vaccinations.
- You must schedule and get a second shot for full effectiveness. Make sure you get the same brand for each shot (Pfizer or Moderna).
- Have a family member or friend help you locate a vaccination site, and make an appointment.
- Check out Lyft and Uber. They are both offering free and discounted rides to and from the vaccination sites.
- Be sure to sign up for the CDC V-Safe website. They will keep track of any side effects.
Links for further information:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html#:~:text=With%20most%20COVID%2D19,get%20a%20second%20shot.