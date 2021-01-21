x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Seniors

Senior Source: 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccinations now

Get help making reservation and check Lyft and Uber for free and reduced rate rides to vaccination sites

ATLANTA — For seniors 65 and over, here are tips to follow to be sure you get your COVID-19 vaccinations.

  1. You must schedule and get a second shot for full effectiveness. Make sure you get the same brand for each shot (Pfizer or Moderna). 
  2. Have a family member or friend help you locate a vaccination site, and make an appointment. 
  3. Check out Lyft and Uber. They are both offering free and discounted rides to and from the vaccination sites.
  4. Be sure to sign up for the CDC V-Safe website. They will keep track of any side effects. 

Links for further information:

 htps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html#:~:text=With%20most%20COVID%2D19,get%20a%20second%20shot.

https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/coronavirus-vaccine-research/

https://states.aarp.org/georgia/covid-19-vaccine-distribution

Related Articles