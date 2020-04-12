Senior Source: With COVID-19 surge, tips on staying connected to seniors during holidays

ATLANTA — COVID-19 has dramatically changed this holiday season for our seniors. Many will be alone as traditional family gatherings will not happen.
The goal is to brighten their days this a special season.
Here are some tips on how to stay connected:
Get a Tablet or iPad for your senior loved one or good friend. Set up Zoom or a similar video program for them and reach out at least once a day to video chat.
Through the mail, send family and friend photos and cards every day.
Send a senior's favorite holiday gift items or send along surprise gifts.
Have a religious leader, if appropriate, reach out to chat.
Further information:
Staying safe with heat when the temperature drops