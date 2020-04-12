Senior Source: With COVID-19 surge, tips on staying connected to seniors during holidays

With COVID-19 continuing its spread and many seniors alone at home, brightening their holiday season is a priority.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 has dramatically changed this holiday season for our seniors. Many will be alone as traditional family gatherings will not happen.

The goal is to brighten their days this a special season.

Here are some tips on how to stay connected:

Get a Tablet or iPad for your senior loved one or good friend. Set up Zoom or a similar video program for them and reach out at least once a day to video chat.

Through the mail, send family and friend photos and cards every day.

Send a senior's favorite holiday gift items or send along surprise gifts.

Have a religious leader, if appropriate, reach out to chat.

Further information: