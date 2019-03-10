ATLANTA — With Atlanta's senior population growing by double digits each year, a key dilemma for seniors who cannot drive is getting from here to there for doctor appointments, senior center events and even grocery shopping.

Metro Atlanta counties are stepping up with programs designed to keep seniors on the move.

DeKalb's volunteer and free iCare program takes a thousand residents a year.Diane Dawson of Clarkston uses iCare once a month.

"They stay with you; curbside service and very, very nice. Its so cool.I love it, I love it," she said.

There are many choices for seniors throughout Metro Atlanta. Go to your County of residence and call or access the appropriate websites for details:

Senior Transportation Services

(Some are free and some require a small registration fee and a $1.00 per ride charge)

DeKalb County

I CARE: Go To ICARESeniors.org

Fulton County

MOST and Starline: Call 404-613-6000

Cobb, Fulton and Forsyth

Common Courtesy Rides. Go to: CommonCourtesyRides.org.

Gwinnett County

Get-In-Gear/Demand Response: Go to the county senior services page.

Cherokee County

CATS: Call 770-345-6238

Clayton County

Senior Aging Services: Go to the county aging program page

