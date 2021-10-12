Senior Source: Watch for holiday scams

ATLANTA — For seniors, the holidays are a time for giving. But before you get into the spirit, be cautious.
If you're asked to pay a fee with a gift card, don't do it!! It's a scam. If contributing to a charity, make sure it specifically says, "tax deductible."
And if you get robocalls, just hang up.
For anyone using a credit card, be sure to activate the account alerts. And it's always important remember to never give out personal information on the phone to unknown vendors.
Get further information from these sources: