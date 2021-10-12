Senior Source: Watch for holiday scams

With spirits high for holiday giving, watch for scammers who want to skim your dollars and steal your joy.

ATLANTA — For seniors, the holidays are a time for giving. But before you get into the spirit, be cautious.

If you're asked to pay a fee with a gift card, don't do it!! It's a scam. If contributing to a charity, make sure it specifically says, "tax deductible."

And if you get robocalls, just hang up.

For anyone using a credit card, be sure to activate the account alerts. And it's always important remember to never give out personal information on the phone to unknown vendors.