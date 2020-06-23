Senior Source: Metro Atlanta senior centers plan re-openings

With Senior stay-at-home restrictions being relaxed, precautions continue as Senior Centers plan reopening facilities with strict guidelines

ATLANTA — For seniors, the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions may have been relaxed, but you must stay alert.That means avoiding large crowds, maintaining social distancing and always wearing a mask.

And its a time for seniors to look forward to the reopening of their favorite senior centers.

Fayette County is now opening its senior facilities in phases.

Cherokee and Cobb Counties both plan senior center openings in July and August.

For now, Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton and Gwinnett senior centers remain closed but virtual programs continue.

