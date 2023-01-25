Senior Source | Money saving opportunities for seniors

ATLANTA — For seniors living on fixed incomes and a tight budget, hunting for discounts and coupons is a must.
They range from major retailers and supermarkets, to air and train travel, to hotel chains, utility discounts, and even national park access and attending college classes.
The discounts and days vary when you can use them.
Links to unlock money saving opportunities:
- Best Things Georgia
- Forbes Health
- Parade
- Retire Guide
- Wallet Guru
- The Penny Hoarder
- AARP (advance through the dots on the photo to access the discount categories and shown discounts subject to change)
- The Senior List
- Offers.com