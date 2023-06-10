x
Seniors

Seniors, keep your identity secure and limit what you carry

Limiting what you carry can help guard against theft.

ATLANTA — For seniors, living on a fixed income and shopping or traveling alone means it's extra important to stay safe and keep your identity secure. 

Here are some tips about limiting what you carry. 

  • Use one credit card that can offer cash back or discounts on purchases, travel rewards, zero or low interest rates and no annual fees
  • For safety, do take a backup card. 
  • Don’t carry personal checks or your social security card, 
  • Leave your family photos on your cellphone -- not in your wallet or purse.  

