Seniors, keep your identity secure and limit what you carry

ATLANTA — For seniors, living on a fixed income and shopping or traveling alone means it's extra important to stay safe and keep your identity secure.
Here are some tips about limiting what you carry.
- Use one credit card that can offer cash back or discounts on purchases, travel rewards, zero or low interest rates and no annual fees
- For safety, do take a backup card.
- Don’t carry personal checks or your social security card,
- Leave your family photos on your cellphone -- not in your wallet or purse.
