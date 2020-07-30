x
Senior Source: Stay-at-home accelerates need for delivered meals

The continuing spread of Covid-19 has key non-profits working around-the-clock to meet the demand for delivered prepared meals.

ATLANTA — With the continuing spread of Covid-19, seniors who stay at home are putting the spotlight on the need for delivery of prepared meals.

Non-profits like Open Hand and Meals on Wheels are preparing thousands of meals daily, while Empowerline.org offers seniors needed assistance and guidance on where to get  home assistance, and what services are available.

The need is non-stop.  The effort is non-stop.

"We didn't have the luxury of shutting our doors and taking a hiatus," said Matt Pieper, Executive Director of Open Hand.

Important Links for Senior Services:

Open Hand-services and volunteer opportunities

Meals on Wheels- services and volunteer opportunities

Empowerline - Wide range of senior services. Can also contact by call 404-463-3333

Ga. Dept. of Human Services, Div. of Aging Svcs

National Council on Aging

