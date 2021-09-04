Senior Source: Taking that trip after COVID vaccination

After waiting more than a year, seniors can now travel to visit family and friends, but it is not a time to get overconfident.

ATLANTA — For seniors who have been fully vaccinated, travel awaits. A chance, finally, to see children, grandchildren, and close friends, many not seen in over a year.

But take a deep breath, the pandemic is far from over.

Hotel bookings may be up, mostly from seniors, and airline reservations are regaining strength but be cautious and don't get overconfident. The CDC recommends travelers keep wearing masks, socially distancing and staying away from crowded gatherings.

Be sure to carry your vaccination card; check for a possible COVID test requirement if you’re traveling internationally and check documents you may need--an example is going to New York you must complete a Traver Health Form you will find online.