WIC gap puts 5-year-olds at risk: UGA study highlights concerning nutritional decline

The research revealed that children age out of the program after turning five.

ATHENS, Ga. — Just a one-year gap in food assistance programs has a tremendous impact on the quality of 5-year-old diets, according to a recent study conducted by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

The research revealed that when children age out of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program after turning five, their families experience a 20% reduction in the nutritional quality of their diet until the child enters kindergarten.

“If we care about helping kids eat better, and we have programs that support that goal, but we also have an arbitrary rule where kids get kicked off WIC and have no food assistance for several months or a year, we could be stepping back,” Smith said. “Then all this progress you make with an individual kid could be wiped away in a relatively short time.”

WIC is a vital program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aimed at providing nutrition assistance to women, infants and children. The program focuses on supplying nutritional foods such as whole grains, 100% juice, cereal and other supplemental items to pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children under five years old.

Smith emphasized the evolution of food assistance programs in the United States, moving beyond merely providing calories to offering higher-quality calories. WIC encourages the consumption of nutritious foods like whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables. But without WIC, families may resort to purchasing refined grains or canned fruits and vegetables, which are often lower in nutritional value.

Researchers have also observed a substantial decline in the Healthy Eating Index score, amounting to a 20% reduction, indicating a decline in the nutritional quality of the children's diets during the gap period. This drop in nutritional quality is particularly concerning, as early childhood is crucial for forming healthy eating habits and combating picky eating tendencies.

The study utilized data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a long-term survey conducted by medical professionals. Parents were asked to recall their child's dietary intake over a 24-hour period, which was then translated into a dietary score called the Healthy Eating Index. This score takes into account both the quantity and quality of food consumed.

Smith stressed the importance of "nutritional knowledge," which takes time and effort to develop, especially for getting children to embrace healthy foods like vegetables. Losing access to WIC during this critical phase could reverse progress made in improving a child's dietary habits.

To address this issue, a bill proposing a "kindergarten-roll-off" policy for WIC was introduced in both the House and Senate in 2021. Additionally, in 2022, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service proposed a rule change to WIC, including increasing the cash value of produce vouchers and accounting for additional personal and cultural food preferences.

According to the study's calculations based on the proposed changes, extending WIC support beyond the age of five and until kids are enrolled in elementary school would increase program costs by about 2% to 2.25% over the next five years. However, Smith believes that the potential benefits and relatively affordable nature of this extension make it a worthwhile consideration.

"It turns out that the lowest cost participants in WIC are the 4-year-olds; the most expensive are newborns because of the infant formula," Smith said. "So if you think about that additional cost, in terms of government spending, it’s a drop in the bucket."