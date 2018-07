Georgia is the true peach state and there is proof. The largest peach in the world was found here.

It weighs 1.8 pounds and was found Pearson Farms in Peach County, Georgia.

11Alive traveled there to talk with those who have it. They said the Guinness World Records shows the one before that weighed 1.75 pounds.

They said the peach will be used to make peach cobbler!

