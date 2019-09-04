ATLANTA — It’s a sign of spring in Atlanta: The return of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. From Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14, enjoy a fest featuring artists from across the country, live music, a Mimosa 5k and more.

Amidst the food and bands set to entertain, families can keep the kids busy with rides like the Giant Wheel and the Grand Carousel. Or take tour of the kids village to check out the arts and crafts.

The 2019 festival would not be complete with out the Artist Market, this year featuring more than 260 artists ranging from painting and glass to mixed media. Don’t forget to catch the budding talent on display at the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition.

This year, an interactive app is available for attendees who want to navigate the fun with ease. The Atlanta Dogwood Festival map app is available now in the Apple App store and on Google Play.

Attendance to the festival is free, but there are select events that require tickets and/or registration:

Thursday, April 11

Locals Only Party in the Meadow: The festival kicks off in the Meadow a day early with locals' chance to enjoy rides, a beer garden and discounted concessions. Purchase tickets here.

Friday, April 12

Family Friday: A welcome for families and a chance for unlimited ride wristbands good for all rides and inflatables on Friday only. With a wristband, you will also receive discounts with select food and beverage vendors. Purchase wristbands here.

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Mimosa 5k: The walk/run follows a charming path through the streets of historic Midtown before ending with a mimosa toast back in the park. This annual tradition has begun to attract over 1,000 participants each year. Register here.

Saturday, April 13 & Sunday, April 14

Backyard Bites & Brews: A ticketed all-inclusive event, where attendees can sample the many flavors of metro Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and caterers. Accompanying chef samples, Backyard Bites & Brews will feature sips and swigs from local and craft breweries. Purchase tickets here.

Learn more at www.dogwood.org