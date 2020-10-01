DULUTH, Ga. — With dozens of the world’s cuisines represented across metro Atlanta, Duluth’s Ariana Kabob House offers a chance to experience both the flavor and culture of Afghanistan.

“They hear about the war,” Zia Safi said, “but we can show the culture to the American people.”

“How does this dish represent Afghanistan?”

“The qabali palau is the main dish in Afghanistan. If you go to somebody’s house, they’re make qabali palau for you,” Safi explained. “The raisins, carrots, almonds: this is called qabali. And the rice is called palau.”

Such traditional dishes come the Afghan tradition of hospitality, according to Safi.

“Afghanistan’s people are very respectful people, and if you go in Afghan people’s house, they will be very respectful,” Safi, who is happy to represent his country's cuisine, said. “Hospitality is very, very good. They do it from the heart.”

---

At the Table is a digital series produced by 11Alive's Matt Pearl and Liza Lucas. Metro Atlanta features the food of dozens of nations. We want to eat through them all! Follow us on Facebook and share your favorite food stories.

MORE FROM AT THE TABLE |

'Grandma': The force behind the food at this metro Atlanta restaurant

Margherita magic: At the Table ATL goes behind the scenes at Varuni Napoli