CHAMBLEE, Ga. — For a culinary taste of Malaysia, head to Buford Highway.

In Chamblee, you'll find Food Terminal, a restaurant featuring a variety of Asian street foods rooted in the chef's Malaysian background.

“In Malaysia, most people know that Ipoh has really good street food,” chef Amy Wong said of her hometown.

As a result, Wong aims to deliver that culinary authenticity to Atlanta's food scene.

“How does this dish represent Malaysia?”

“This is called curry chicken noodle soup," Wong said.

“In most of Malaysia, people everybody, almost all have the curry noodle. This is for breakfast, lunch, even for dinner," she added.

“How does this dish represent Atlanta?”

“When I was 15 in Malaysia, I was selling the street food. I wanted to bring this culture to the United States – to try the authentic Malaysian, the curry, to see how good it is.”

Now with a newly-opened second location in West Midtown, Wong is extending such a mission.

“People start to learn about Malaysian cuisine. When they try it, they definitely will be coming back," Wong said. “I feel very lucky. I'm so happy, you know?”

At the Table is a digital series produced by 11Alive's Matt Pearl and Liza Lucas. Metro Atlanta features the food of dozens of nations. We want to eat through them all! Follow us on Facebook and share your favorite food stories.

