ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta features the food of dozens of nations, and for more than a year, At the Table ATL has been on a mission to try them all!

Along the way, we've discovered more than 60 restaurants, each featuring a different corner of the globe. From India and Ethiopia to Togo, Haiti and Bolivia, the At the Table ATL map features one restaurant for every country's cuisine.

“One of the things immigrants are judged on is what we bring. But in reality, most of us, we adapt to what America is. We bring a little bit of us, but we mix it with what other cultures have. And that’s what makes America,” Jeannette Flores-Katz of Buenos Dias Café, said. “I think food is the perfect thing that makes us get together.”

Now, you can take your taste buds on a cultural tour without ever leaving metro Atlanta!

While the majority of At the Table ATL restaurants are featured above, there are a few exceptions, including pop ups or private homes:

Pay attention to Kamayan ATL, the pop up uniting Atlanta foodies with Filipino flavor

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Swedish 'Princess' cake

At the Table is a digital series produced by 11Alive's Matt Pearl and Liza Lucas. Follow us on Facebook and share your favorite food stories.