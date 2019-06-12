ATLANTA — Gu's Dumplings, Gu's Bistro, Gu's Kitchen: the Gu family has made its mark on the Atlanta food scene.

For instance, take a visit to Buford Highway, where diners benefit from the family's combined 90 years of culinary experience and enjoy Gu’s Kitchen menu of Szechuan favorites.

A particular highlight for Chef Yiquan Gu? Homemade sweet and spicy thick noodles, a staple from his native Chengdu.

“This is the thick noodle, a very famous Szechuan dim sum dish in Chengdu,” Chef Gu said. “This is all handmade from scratch.”

“How does this dish represent China?”

“It’s authentic Szechuan dish, so it reminds me of home,” he said. “Chengdu has a few thousand years of history. It’s a big city.”

Born and raised in Chengdu, Chef Gu treats diners to the handmade noodles, complimented with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

“At big parties, people bring this dish. Or daily, people eat this dish," Chef Gu said. "Everyone in Chengdu knows this dish. They eat it anytime.”

“How does this dish represent Atlanta?”

Representing his native country's cuisine in Atlanta is also a source of pride for the chef.

“I am very proud and happy," he told At the Table ATL. “I have traveled all of the places in the U.S., and I like Atlanta the best.”

