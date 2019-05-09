DULUTH, Ga. — The team behind Thai and Sushi EAV and Poke Burri are collaborating together to open an Asian food hall in Duluth’s Parsons Alley.

Sweet Octopus will offer five different Asian concepts in a two-story building along West Lawrenceville Street: Thai street-style food, Poke Burri, Lifting Noodles Ramen, a bubble tea bar and quick-serve empanadas.

"Thai, ramen and poke are squeezing into one shared kitchen downstairs, so you will be able to order from one place for all three concepts," said Seven Chan, co-owner of KSP Restaurant Group. Ken Yu is Chan's partner.KSP owns and operates Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles Ramen.

The Sweet Octopus food hall, which spans roughly 4,000 square feet, is slated to open in October at 3559 W. Lawrenceville St.

Visit the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the full report.

