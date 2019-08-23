Country: Uruguay

Dish: Parillada

Location: Norcross

Stop #42

Did someone stay steakhouse? At Sabores del Plata, there’s a reason that grilled meat takes center stage, and the reason has as much to do with family as flavor.

The Norcross restaurants’ roots tie back to Uruguay, and as Denise Reggiori explained, the tradition of gathering around the grill is continued by ordering parillada.

The dish features short rib, sirloin, sausage, and more, and for those especially hungry, don’t worry. Parillada for two is also available.

“How does this dish represent Uruguay?”

“In Uruguay we eat a lot of meat, and well, we offer an entire menu based in different cuts of meat,” Reggiori said. “Short ribs, fried beef, chicken…”

“In Uruguay, every single weekend, families get together, and the grilled meat is what unites the family,” she said. “And yes, since we were kids, I remember grilled meats and family reunions.”

“How does this dish represent Atlanta?”

“It’s our way of expanding our culinary culture because a lot of people that come here to this restaurant aren’t from my country, and they learn,” Reggiori said. “That’s what we try to do, for it to be authentic.”

At the Table is a digital series produced by 11Alive's Matt Pearl and Liza Lucas. Metro Atlanta features the food of dozens of nations. We want to eat through them all! Follow us on Facebook and share your favorite food stories.

MORE FROM AT THE TABLE |

'Grandma': The force behind the food at this metro Atlanta restaurant

Margherita magic: At the Table ATL goes behind the scenes at Varuni Napoli