Something sweet and familial is coming to Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood this spring, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Five Daughters Bakery, the family-owned bakery and shop serving made-from-scratch doughnuts, pastries and treats, will open its second Georgia location at Atlanta’s Westside Provisions District.

It joins the bakery’s first Atlanta outpost, which opened at Ponce City Market in 2018.

The menu will be similar to its other locations throughout the Southeast, featuring its famed "100 Layer Doughnut," as well as other classics. Five Daughters’ new shop will have offerings for those with dietary restrictions, including paleo-friendly pastries and vegan doughnuts.

Five Daughters’ Westside space will feature an open walk-up counter to place and pick-up orders, located on Westside Provisions District’s mezzanine breezeway across from Little Barn Apothecary.

