The James Beard Awards are the most prestigious in the culinary industry, often referred to as the “Oscars” of the food world, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago.

Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen was also recently recognized as the James Beard Foundation’s Humanitarian of the Year.

The following chefs and restaurants are among this year’s finalists:

Outstanding Bar Program

Ticonderoga Club at Krog Street Market

Kimball House in Decatur

Best Chef Southeast

Ryan Smith of Staplehouse in Atlanta

Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah

Outstanding Restauranteur

Chef Hugh Acheson of Empire State South in Atlanta and Five & Ten and The National in Athens

Outstanding Wine Program

Miller Union in Atlanta

