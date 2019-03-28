The James Beard Awards are the most prestigious in the culinary industry, often referred to as the “Oscars” of the food world, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
The winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago.
Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen was also recently recognized as the James Beard Foundation’s Humanitarian of the Year.
The following chefs and restaurants are among this year’s finalists:
Outstanding Bar Program
Ticonderoga Club at Krog Street Market
Kimball House in Decatur
Best Chef Southeast
Ryan Smith of Staplehouse in Atlanta
Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah
Outstanding Restauranteur
Chef Hugh Acheson of Empire State South in Atlanta and Five & Ten and The National in Athens
Outstanding Wine Program
Miller Union in Atlanta
