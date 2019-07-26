MARIETTA, Ga. — Country: Brazil

Pop by Sabor do Brasil during lunch hour and you’ll find Brazilian home style cooking, and perhaps even the busy family making it all happen.

“Everything we make is from scratch,” owner Celson Linaus said. "Everything we make is very simple, like a traditional kitchen.”

His wife and daughter typically join him at the restaurant, which opens early for breakfast and entertains its regulars with a rotating menu of Brazilian favorites.

But it’s dishes like frango ao molho that conjure up home, family and memories of Linaus’s mother’s cooking.

“It reminds me of my mom. I lost my mom a couple of years ago. This is a good memory of her, to see how she was cooking," he said.

“How does this dish represent Brazil?”

“It’s like a traditional plate in Brazil…with the chicken and okra,” Linaus said. “My mama used to cook this way, and it’s from her that I learned how to cook.”

“How does this dish represent Atlanta?”

Such commitment to authentic Brazilian cuisine and flavor, along with family tradition, is now part of the family’s tie to their home country.

“I represent Brazil, like traditional food,” Linaus said. “Not so fancy, like simple, but it’s the real Brazilian food, everyday food from Brazil. God blessed us with the restaurant," he said. "Everything is doing great.”

