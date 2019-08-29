DULUTH, Ga. — Country: Syria

Fan of chicken shawarma? A Duluth restaurant is offering the Middle Eastern favorite with a Syrian twist.

“We put cinnamon, we put cardamom," Hussam Kassem, owner of Kababji Grill, said. “We have chicken shawarma on the plate with pickles, rice, babaganoush."

Amidst the falafel and shawarma platters, the restaurant's namesake holds other keys to the menu.

“The guy who makes kabab, we call him kababji," Kassem said.

“How does this dish represent Syria?”

“It’s a very famous dish in the Middle East in general," Kassem explained. “If you go to Syria, you see chicken shawarma everywhere."

“How does this dish represent Atlanta?”

From Syria, Kassem has settled his restaurant in Duluth along Satellite Blvd. After five years in Atlanta, Kassem said he'll never move anywhere else.

“You have a big chance at success in this city," he said. “For me, I love to stay in Atlanta … nowhere else.”

At the Table is a digital series produced by 11Alive's Matt Pearl and Liza Lucas. Metro Atlanta features the food of dozens of nations. We want to eat through them all! Follow us on Facebook and share your favorite food stories.

